The former members of K-pop girl group 2NE1 have reunited to celebrate a special occasion.

On Instagram, Sandara Park shared photos together with CL and Minzy to celebrate Park Bom's birthday.

"Advance happy birthday Bom~!!!" Park said in the post with photos of the four of them together.

The post also includes a video of Park Bom blowing candles on the birthday cake.

The quartet debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009, breaking the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female K-pop artists at the time with a hard-hitting, hip-hop styling.

In April 2016, Minzy left 2NE1. YG then announced the group's disbandment later in November.

Following the split, the members have pursued solo music careers. Sandara, a former ABS-CBN artist, has remained active in Korean entertainment through reality and talk shows.

