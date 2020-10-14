WATCH: Sandara, Park Bom reunite for ‘I Don’t Care’ performance

Park Bom and Sandara Park perform ‘I Don’t Care’ in the latter’s October 14 vlog. YouTube: Dara TV

MANILA — Sandara Park and Park Bom of 2NE1 treated their fans Wednesday to a nostalgic performance of their 2009 hit “I Don’t Care.”

Sandara released the video of the number on her YouTube channel, in celebration of its 1-million-subscriber milestone.

In its description, she wrote: “We did this cover ages ago and now I'm giving you guys this for celebrating Daratv 1Million subscribers! I couldn't have done this without your support Thank you so much!”

The actual video was recorded a year ago, alongside another duet of “Lonely,” which Sandara released in October 2019.

Sandara and Bom form half of the iconic K-pop group, which also included CL and Minzy.

2NE1 is credited as among the trailblazers of K-pop’s international popularity with successive hits throughout its 7-year run. After a 3-year hiatus, the group disbanded in 2016.