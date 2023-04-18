K-pop singer Minzy to hold concert in Manila in June

K-pop singer Minzy will be performing in Manila in June. Photo: Instagram @_minzy_mz

MANILA — K-pop singer Minzy will be holding a concert in Manila on June, local events organizer Neuwave Events & Productions announced Tuesday.

Minzy, formerly a member of the K-pop girl group 2NE1, will be performing at the New Frontier Theater on June 4 as part of her first Asia tour titled “Glee”.

Get ready, Manila! You heard it right! #Minzy is bringing her FIRST solo concert in Asia to The New Frontier Theater on June 4, 2023.🪩

Don't miss out on this epic music experience! 🎵



More details will be out soon! #GleeMinzy1stAsiaTour pic.twitter.com/cSRLXTzHq1 — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) April 18, 2023

Aside from the date and venue of the concert, Neuwave has yet to reveal ticketing details.

Prior to the concert tour, Minzy was supposed to perform in the K-pop concert “Epicon”, also organized by Neuwave.

The concert, which was originally scheduled to take place April 1, was later postponed.

Back in 2020, Minzy launched her career in the Philippines through Viva Artists Agency (VAA), Open Door Artists and South Korea’s MZ Entertainment.

Minzy also performed at the opening of the Season 81 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Minzy made her debut as a member of the group 2NE1, along with Sandara Park, CL, and Park Bom, back in 2009. The group disbanded in 2016.

Known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," 2NE1 is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.