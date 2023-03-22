K-pop concert Epicon postponed: organizer

MANILA — An upcoming K-pop concert here has been postponed indefinitely due to "unforeseen circumstances," the local organizer announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Neuwave Events and Productions said Epicon, originally scheduled to take place on April 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay, was "postponed to another date," although it did not specify the new date.

"We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused by this decision... However, the circumstance we are now in is beyond our control," it said.

📯 EPICON UPDATE pic.twitter.com/i9dYsxdgvb — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) March 22, 2023

Neuwave told concertgoers it would "make sure that the rescheduled event will be an unforgettable experience for all of us."

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time," it added.

The local promoter earlier revealed that Minzy and Sandara Park, members of the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1, would take part in Epicon.

Neuwave is the promoter behind the "Be You" concerts that brought K-pop acts Red Velvet, EXO members Chen and Xiumin, TVXQ and BoA to the country.

