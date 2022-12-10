MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: K-pop stars, Filipino artists team up for advocacy show

MANILA — Filipino artists and top K-pop acts came together at the Araneta Coliseum late Friday for a concert that celebrated the elderly.

K-pop superstars BoA, TVXQ, and Xiumin and Chen of the boy group EXO served as headliners for the second edition of “Be You,” which producer Neuwave Events and Production described as a concert that aims to “pay tribute to [the] Filipino elderly.”

It marked the first time that BoA, often dubbed as the “Queen of K-pop,” and the iconic duo TVXQ performed in the Philippines.

Veteran Filipino singer Pilita Corrales, actor-singer Ian Veneracion, P-pop girl group G22 and social media personality Lady Pipay also performed at the show.

The inaugural “Be You,” held last July at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, was a benefit concert for people with special needs. Its line-up included K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and P-pop acts BGYO and BINI.

Neuwave also brought “Be You 2” to Cebu, staged at the Mactan Newton Open Grounds a day before the Manila show.

Pilita Corrales performs during the Be You 2 Concert held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ian Veneracion performs during the Be You 2 Concert held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ian Veneracion performs during the Be You 2 Concert held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ian Veneracion performs during the Be You 2 Concert held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lady Pipay performs during the Be You 2 Concert held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lady Pipay performs during the Be You 2 Concert held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Xiumin of the South Korean boy band EXO performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Xiumin of the South Korean boy band EXO performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Fans cheer for their favorite K-Pop idols during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Chen of the South Korean boy band EXO performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korean pop duo TVXQ performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korean pop duo TVXQ performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Fans cheer for their favorite K-Pop idols during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korean pop star BoA performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korean pop star BoA performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korean pop stars Chen, Xiumin, BoA, and TVXQ wave to their fans during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korean pop stars Chen and Xiumin wave to their fans during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News