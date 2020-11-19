Why former 2NE1 member Minzy signed up with Viva

MANILA -- South Korean pop music sensation Minzy, formerly of the globally popular 2NE1 group, didn’t have to look far when she decided to launch her career in the Philippines through Viva Artists Agency (VAA), Open Door Artists and South Korea’s MZ Entertainment.

Minzy consulted her fellow 2NE1 member Sandara Park, who previously lived in Manila and had a successful career in the Philippines nearly two decades ago.

“Because of Sandara, maganda ang impression ko sa Philippines,” said Minzy who spoke through an interpreter. “Sobrang friendly and hospitable ang mga tao.”

Park apparently gave Minzy a lot of tips in starting a career in the Philippines. The former shared her memorable experiences with Minzy and how she coped with living in Manila successfully.

Singing, dancing, songwriting and acting are the talents that Minzi will explore now that she recently signed up with VAA, which will bring her brand of Korean pop in to the country.

Minzy’s exciting entry into Philippine entertainment kicks off with the local version of her single “Lovely,” which was originally released early this year, but was updated especially for Filipino pop audiences. The song features Minzy’s softer and natural side, a much more relaxed sound than her previous all-out pop pieces.

“Lovely” will see Minzy singing choruses in Tagalog to truly give the legit K-pop track a Pinoy feel.

Minzy took to heart to really learn Filipino when she recorded the local version of “Lovely.” Eventually, the song will banner her future solo album under Viva Records.

Watch more in iWantTFC

One by one, Minzi wrote every Tagalog word and translated it into Korean, studied its pronunciation to get everything correctly.

Minzy exerted extra effort to learn Tagalog for the translation of her song. For her Filipino fans, she recorded a Tagalog version of “Lovely,” giving a distinct local flavor to her original song. That marks her entry into the Philippine entertainment scene. The song will be released in digital platforms starting Friday, November 20.



“Hindi naman ako sobrang nahirapan, because okay naman ang pronunciation ko,” Minzi disclosed. “Every night, I tried to study the Tagalog words, translating everything into Korean and understanding the meaning of every word.”

Minzy insists she gets inspiration from her fans when working on an album. She will work on concepts with VAA as a solo artist for her albums, concerts, shows and even films in the future.

“Sobrang ganda ng rhythm ng OPM when I heard it,” Minzy declared. “K-pop is more on hip hop and EDM [electronic dance music]. Please wait for my music. Fans and people can relate to my songs.”

Undoubtedly, Minzy charted an astounding career as a multi-platinum South Korean artist and a global K-pop sensation. Her fame started with the popular group 2NE1, a world-renown all-girl group that that also has a strong following here in the Philippines.

Minzy’s eventual solo career that started with “Uno” in 2017 netted her a Billboard World Albums chart nod and peaked at the Number 2 spot. That was quite an achievement, as it laid further groundwork for K-Pop’s dominance in the world of pop that is still felt today.

An electrifying performer, Minzy is considered as one of the best in K-pop and rightly deserves the title “Queen of Dance” for her exceptional dance skills and fiery stage presence. Completing the package, Minzy is a vocal powerhouse as well.

After breaking away from 2NE1 in 2016, Minzy released her single “Ninano” from her debut EP (extended play) that placed at the US Billboard World Charts. There was no looking back after that.

Minzy first set foot in Manila back in 2014, when the 2NE1 had a concert here. Together with Bom and CL, Park and Minzy formed 2NE1 back in 2009. The group is known for their number one hits worldwide that included “Lonely,” “Try To Follow Me,” “Ugly,” “Go Away,” “I Am the Best” and “Missing You.”

Minzy returned to Manila in 2018 when she performed at the UAAP Season 81 opening with Park. At that time, 2NE1 had already disbanded and they were in their respective solo careers.

MEETING NADINE

Minzy recalled she met Nadine Lustre back in 2018. “The fans were holding their light sticks, that was memorable for me,” Minzy shared.

From being a K-pop idol as part of 2NE1 and now a solo artist, Minzy wants to explore her other talents. “I want to show what I have done before,” she said. “K-pop has become a global phenomenon. I’m really proud about that. There are lots of projects lined up for me, so, please watch out for them.”

Minzi is excited to work with talented local artists. “Sobrang maraming talented artists sa Philippines, so kahit sino man, I am willing to work with,” she offered.

She is willing to collaborate with Sarah Geronimo, saying “Tala” is the type of song she wants to record soon. She also heard Ella Cruz and wants to work with her, as well.



While the world is still in the midst of a raging pandemic, Minzy’s plan of visiting Manila has been put on hold for the time being. She will do her promotional guestings 2020-style via Zoom and other online means to bring her closer to her Filipino fans.

“Na-overwhelm ako sa support ng Filipino fans,” Minzy said. “After the COVID, I am excited to go to back to the Philippines. I want to visit Cebu.”

Related video: