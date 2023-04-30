HORI7ON, sans Reyster, leaves for South Korea

Reyster of boy group HORI7ON. Photo: Instagram @hori7onofficial

MANILA - Newly-formed boy group HORI7ON on Sunday left for South Korea, where they will be training further before their official debut.

However, one of the members, Reyster Yton, was left behind due to "visa approval issues," MLD Entertainment said in a statement.

“As soon as Reyster’s visa gets approved, he will be joining the rest of the members for their schedule in Korea. We ask for your kind understanding,” it added.

Boy group HORI7ON. Photo: Instagram @hori7onofficial

Last week, the group held their first fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

They are composed of leader Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, Reyster Yton, and Kyler Chua.

The group will be training further in South Korea before officially debuting, ideally in July.

