WATCH: HORI7ON thanks fans in music video for 'Salamat'

MANILA — Newly-formed Filipino pop group HORI7ON released Wednesday a music video for the song "Salamat," expressing gratitude to their fans.

"Salamat" (thank you) is a new version of the song first introduced last February, during the finale of "Dream Maker," the reality survival program that formed HORI7ON.

The music video features behind-the-scenes footage of HORI7ON members Winston Pineda, Kim Ng, Reyster Yton, Vinci Malizon, Kyler Chua, Marcus Cabais and Jeromy Batac recording the track.

It also includes footage of the boys' appearances on other programs and mall shows from their "Dream Maker" days.

Fans took to social media to react to the sentimental track and video, with #HORI7ON_SALAMAT_MV landing on the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

HORI7ON earlier dropped its pre-debut single "Dash," which amassed around 2.4 million views on YouTube in just 2 weeks.

The group, jointly managed by ABS-CBN and K-pop company MLD Entertainment, is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting there.

— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern

