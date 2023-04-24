Newly-formed boy group HORI7ON gave their 'Anchors' nostalgia on their 'Dream Maker' journey for their first fan meeting held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last April 22, 2023. Photos by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Newly-formed boy group HORI7ON brought their 'Anchors' on a nostalgic "Dream Maker" journey in their first fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater over the weekend.

HORI7ON opened the fan event with the survival show's signal song “Take My Hand.” Group leader Vinci Malizon was assigned as the center of the music video.

"Sobrang daming sumusuporta sa HORI7ON and kitang-kita namin today. Thank you so, so much na we were able to have a fan meeting even as a pre-debut," Malizon said.

"It means so much to perform here at the New Frontier Theater. It is a big stage and big artists have performed here. It's such an honor to be here tonight to perform to you guys before we go to Korea," he added.

[THREAD] Newly-formed boy group @HORI7ONofficial went to the ‘Dream Maker’ nostalgia route with tracks from the survival show, starting with the signal song “Take My Hand.” | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/oQPawedAXq — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) April 22, 2023

The group also performed their pre-release single "Dash" and fans were also given the opportunity to perform with them on stage.

Fans also jammed on "Dream Maker" songs like "Tiger," "Odd Eye," and "Lovey Dovey."

In the middle of the set, VJ Ai dela Cruz revealed that the fans will be named "Anchors" as HORI7ON will serve as the boat that will go far in the future.

The boy group also paid homage to K-pop idol groups and performed hit tracks like "Shooting Star" by XG, "Fever" by Enhypen, "Fighting" and "Very Nice" by Seventeen, and "Growl" by EXO.

Before they ended the set, Malizon looked back on their days as trainees in "Dream Maker" and noted how their hard work paid off after the competition.

"Napakalaking honor na makapag-perform rito sa New Frontier. Napapaisip talaga ako sa pinagdaaan naming pito from 'Dream Maker' going up to this day parang everything led to today," the leader said.

"Marami kaming training days na nilaan and (we're) so blessed to have talent na maipakita sa inyo and we're so happy na naa-appreciate niyo," he added.

Malizon thanked their fans for their support and promised to keep themselves grounded.

"Araw-araw niyo talaga kaming pinapasaya and you make everything that we're going through worth it," he said.

"Alam ko na kahit lumipad kami sa South Korea, you'll still be here with us because you keep us HORI7ON on ground."

HORI7ON concluded their set with "Salamat."

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

They are composed of leader Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, Reyster Yton, and Kyler Chua.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in July.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.