HORI7ON drops music video for pre-debut single 'Dash'

Filipino pop group HORI7ON released the music video for its pre-debut single 'Dash,' March 22, 2023. Screenshot from 'Dash' music video on YouTube

MANILA — Filipino pop act HORI7ON unveiled Wednesday the music video for its pre-debut single, taking its first step towards its goal of international stardom.

The music video for the song "Dash" was released before noon on the YouTube channels of MLD Entertainment, the South Korean label which co-manages the group, and 1theK, managed by Korean company Kakao Entertainment.

Running for a little over 3 minutes, the video showed members Kim, Winston, Vinci, Jeromy, Reyster, Marcus, and Kyler delivering their lines and showcasing powerful dance moves in various sets, including a plane hangar and an area filled with shipping containers.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Shortly after the release, the hashtag #HORI7ON_DASH_MV topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines as fans showed support for the up-and-coming group.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

The group is scheduled to promote in the Philippines this March before heading to South Korea for further training. The septet will officially debut in Korea, ideally in June.

RELATED VIDEO