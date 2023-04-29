5 former 'Dream Maker' contestants sign with MLD Entertainment

Photo from MLD Entertainment Twitter account.

MANILA — Five former contestants of the survival show "Dream Maker" have signed with MLD Entertainment, the South Korean company revealed Friday.

In a tweet, MLD Entertainment said that Thad Sune, Wilson Budoy, Jom Aceron, Josh Labing-isa, and Macky Tuason will be training and aiming to debut, ideally this year.

The five artists made it to the finale of "Dream Maker" but failed to win a slot for the newly-formed group HORI7ON, also managed by MLD Entertainment.

"After the successful completion of the Korean-Philippines joint audition program 'Dream Maker', Thad, Wilson, Jom, Josh L., and Macky who were active as 'dream chasers' concluded their exclusive contract with MLD Entertainment," it said.

The South Korean company has yet to confirm if it will also be managed by ABS-CBN.

MLD Entertainment hopes that people would still support the debut of HORI7ON. They are also set to debut this year after winning in "Dream Maker."

"The five members who have signed exclusive contracts will focus on training and preparing for their debut album with the goal of debuting this year. Following (HORI7ON), please look forward and cheer up these five talented boys."

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

They are composed of leader Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, Reyster Yton, and Kyler Chua.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in July.

RELATED VIDEO: