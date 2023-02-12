Photo from Dream Maker Twitter account.

MANILA -- The Top 7 aspirants of "Dream Maker" who are set to debut in South Korea were named in the season finale of the hit show held on Sunday.

The 16 remaining contestants were divided into two groups to perform the songs "Dash" by BULL$EYE and Deja Vu by Seo Won-jin, but the rankings were still solely based on public votes.

LOOK: Here are the Top 7 contestants of @DreamMakerOfc who will debut in South Korea.



#1 Jeromy Batac 3,188,238

#2 Marcus Cabais 2,824,716

#3 Kyler Chua 2,697, 520

#4 Vinci Malizon 2,447,877

#5 Reyster Yton 2,285,407

#6 Kim Ng 2,240,510

#7 Winston Pineda 2,049,832

The group, which got 374,770 votes from the fans, will be named HORI7ON.

Jeromy Batac returned to the top spot with 3,188,238 votes while Marcus Cabais and Kyler Chua kept the second and third places with 2,824,716 and 2,697,520 votes, respectively.

Vinci Malizon (4th) and Reyster Yton (5th) dropped in the rankings but managed to stay ahead of the others with 2,447,877 and 2,285,407 votes, respectively.

Newcomer Kim Ng made it in 6th place with 2,240,510 votes while Winston Pineda completed the group with 2,049,832 votes.

Here are the rankings of the eliminated contestants:

#8 Drei Amahan 1,278,865

#9 Prince Encelan 1,268,293

#10 Wilson Budoy 1,169,948

#11 Thad Sune 995,396

#12 Jay-R Albino 868,537

#13 Matt Cruz 809,523

#14 Macky Tuason 621,197

#15 Jom Aceron 580,965

#16 Josh Labing-isa 490,059

Malizon earlier vowed that they will keep their Filipino roots intact and that the dynamics between the South Korean and Filipino coaches would also keep them grounded.

"I think it's a privilege for us Filipinos na mabigyan ng opportunity na mag-promote sa Korea. I think the Filipino culture inside of us, madadala namin siya inevitably and naturally sa global stage," Malizon said.

"Even if we're training with Korean coaches, there are also Filipino coaches who will train, and I think 'yun 'yung magandang dynamic na mabibigay sa aming 'Dream Chasers,' kasi we get the true experience of the collaboration between South Korea and [the] Philippines," he added.

With the rise of non-Korean artists in the K-pop scene, Marcus Cabais said he similarly aims to bring pride to the Philippines.

"I think it's going to come naturally. Of course, us Filipinos won't become like a different nationality. In the K-pop industry right now there are some non-Korean idols too," he said.

"It's very common now actually so it will just be the same for us."

