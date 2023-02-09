Jom Aceron (left), Marcus Cabais (middle), and Vinci Malizon (right). Photo from 'Dream Maker' Twitter account.

MANILA -- Some contestants of the survival show "Dream Maker" vowed Thursday that they will keep their Filipino roots intact should they win the competition series.

During the program's Thursday media conference leading up to its Feb. 12 finale, top contestant Vinci Malizon said Filipino culture is ingrained in them. He believes that the dynamics between the South Korean and Filipino coaches would also keep them grounded.

"I think it's a privilege for us Filipinos na mabigyan ng opportunity na mag-promote sa Korea. I think the Filipino culture inside of us, madadala namin siya inevitably and naturally sa global stage," Malizon said.

"Even if we're training with Korean coaches, there are also Filipino coaches who will train, and I think 'yun 'yung magandang dynamic na mabibigay sa'ming 'Dream Chasers,' kasi we get the true experience of the collaboration between South Korea and Philippines," he added.

With the rise of non-Korean artists in the K-pop scene, Marcus Cabais said he similarly aims to bring pride to the Philippines.

"I think it's going to come naturally. Of course us Filipinos won't become like a different nationality. In the K-pop industry right now there are some non-Korean idols too," he said.

"It's very common now actually so it will just be the same for us."

Malizon and Cabais are currently the top two performing contestants of the show, having consistently stayed atop the pack throughout the season.

In next week's finale, the “Dream 7” contestants, or the final seven who will be launched as a boy group in Korea, will be determined solely based on public vote.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

