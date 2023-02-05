Photo from Dream Maker’s Twitter account.

MANILA — Vinci Malizon snatched the top spot in the fourth rankings of ‘Dream Maker’ which were revealed on Sunday.

Malizon (1,102 points) got the highest mentor scores with 512 points and the second highest public votes led by Marcus Cabais who rose to the second spot with 1,089 points.

“Going to the finale is certainly a pressure na ma-maintain ‘yung spot ko sa number one but for me, ang focus ko lang is to give the best performance I can give,” Malizon said.

“I hope to leave a mark here in this stage and perform the best way I can,” he added.

Kyler Chua is now on top of the pack in third place with 1,071 while Reyster Yton was still in the fourth spot with 1,047 points. Top contender Jeromy Batac fell to the fifth spot with 1,021 along with Winston Chua who has 985 points in sixth place.

Wilson Budoy maintained the last slot of the top contestants with 960 points while Drei Amahan failed to make it to the Top 7 and is now in the ninth spot.

The contestants who ended their journey are Russu Laurente, Denrich Ang, Neil Limbaga, Joshua Nubla, Jules Indiola, Asi Gatdula, Luiz Aguaviva, Josh Worsley, Pan-pan Rosas, Anjo Sarnate, Ishiro Incapas, and Ron Castillo.

Still in the competition are Jay-R Albino, Jom Aceron, Josh Labing-isa, Kim Ng, Macky Tuason, Matt Cruz, Prince Encelan, and Thad Sune.

In next week’s finale, the “Dream 7” contestants will be determined solely from the public’s vote.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

