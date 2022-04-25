Comedy superstar Vice Ganda raises the hand of Vice President Leni Robredo to signify his endorsement of her presidential bid during the April 23 rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem in Pasay City. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The likes of Vice Ganda and Kathryn Bernardo became the latest superstars to officially endorse presidential hopeful Leni Robredo over the weekend — a campaign boon which the Vice President’s camp considers a significant help in “breaking the walls” of disinformation targeting the candidate.

“Hopefully magbubukas ito ng daan para mapakilala si VP sa mas maraming tao, ‘yung mga audiences na dati ay hindi siya masyadong kilala, lalo na ‘yung mga nalunod sa fake news na lumabas sa social media,” Robredo’s spokeperson, Barry Gutierrez, told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the Pasay City rally of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, on Saturday.

“Positive ito, definitely, lalo na sa isang sitwasyon na mayroong kailangang basagin na disinformation wall na nabuo sa social media laban sa ating kandidato. Malaking tulong ito,” he said.

Robredo has been the “biggest victim” of disinformation, or deliberate spread of misinformation, leading up to the 2022 elections, according to the collaborative fact-checking group Tsek.ph.

Teen actress Andrea Brillantes and content creator Mimiyuuuh, both influential personalities on social media, appear on stage during the April 23 rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem in Pasay City. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

The endorsement from A-list stars and other influential personalities also provide an opening for undecided voters to look into the track record of Robredo, according to Gutierrez.

“Any celebrity endorser, anybody na mayroong following, kahit paano, at the minimum, mapapalambot, makapagbibigay ng second look. At least, may opening ang pinto. Kilalanin kung sino talaga siya, alamin kung ano ba talaga ang nagawa niya,” he said.

Showbiz icons Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Maricel Soriano were among the first-time attendees of a Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally last Saturday.

Screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Liza Soberano similarly came out with their official endorsement of Robredo, through video messages, at the same sortie.

Music icon Regine Velasquez performs during the April 23 rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem in Pasay City. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

Teen actress Andrea Brillantes and content creator Mimiyuuuh, both widely followed social media personalities, likewise appeared on stage for the Leni-Kiko tandem for the first time in Pasay.

Gutierrez cited as examples Piolo Pascual and Kim Chiu as celebrities whose endorsements help Robredo’s campaign penetrate certain demographics. Pascual, dubbed local showbiz’s “Ultimate Heartthrob,” announced his support for the Vice President in early April; while Chiu, regarded as a teleserye royalty, returned to her home province of Cebu as a rally guest to call on support for both Robredo and Pangilinan.

“Definitely, ‘yung kay Piolo Pascual, nakapalaki talaga ng epekto nu’n. Recently, si Kim Chiu, nagsalita sa Cebu para sa mga Cebuano at mga tiga-Visayas — ang laki talagang tulong nu’n,” Gutierrez said.

“Marami talaga. Too many to mention ang lumabas over the course of the past few days, pero definitely, malaking value added ‘yan. Very, very grateful ang campaign for that, at tingin ko, crucial ‘yung magiging role na ipi-play nila at lahat ng ating supporters sa nalalabing mga araw bago mag-eleksyon,” he added.

Screen superstar and philanthropist Angel Locsin interacts with attendees during the April 23 rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem in Pasay City. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

Beyond the sorties, which have been drawing crowds of tens to hundreds of thousands, the Robredo camp considers the house-to-house efforts of celebrities as especially beneficial to the campaign.

“Recently, talagang nag-double down ang ating mga celebrity endorsers sa house-to-house campaign na ginagawa,” Gutierrez said.

Among stars who have campaigned house-to-house for Robredo and Pangilinan are Angel Locsin, Cherry Pie Picache, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Janine Gutierrez, Jake Ejercito, Pokwang, Melai Cantiveros, and Adrian Lindayag.

“Malaki ang aming pasasalamat sa suportang ito,” Gutierrez said. “Sa tingin namin, malaking hakbang ito para mas maraming ma-engganyong magbukas ng kanilang isip at puso kay VP Leni — at susi ito sa kaniyang magiging tagumpay sa May 9.”