Kim Chiu appears on stage at the Leni-Kiko rally in Mandaue City on Thursday. Xandrine Rodriguez/Team Leni Robredo

A-list actress and performer Kim Chiu returned to her home province Thursday to campaign for the tandem of presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo, and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Chiu, who hails from Cebu City, first brought pride to her hometown as the first-ever teen-edition winner of “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2006, and later as a bona fide superstar with a string of TV and movie hits.

Wearing pink — the campaign color of the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket — Chiu faced a crowd of an estimated 150,000 gathered in Mandaue City, Cebu to call on support for the two candidates, while also sharing her reasons for backing them.

Chiu joined the likes of screen veterans Pokwang and Cherry Pie Picache, both her former co-stars, at the campaign sortie. Unlike her showbiz peers, however, it was Chiu’s first time to physically attend a Leni-Kiko rally.

A day ahead of her Mandaue appearance, Chiu publicly pledged to support Robredo in a message thanking the vice president, who had greeted her on her birthday on April 19.

“Makakaasa po kayo kasama nyo po ako sa laban na ito. Laban para sa isang gobyernong tapat, angat buhay ang lahat,” Chiu said.

“Matagal na naming hinihiling at inaasam ang isang tapat na pamahalaan, na nakaupo para sa mga tao at hindi para sa sarili. I am here behind you alongside with all the Filipinos who are hungry for honest and good governance. I am looking forward for a better, brighter, kulay rosas na bukas para sa buong Pilipinas with you as our president, Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Gerona Robredo.”