Photos from VP Leni Robredo Media Bureau

The brightest stars of the entertainment industry gathered in Pasay City on Saturday to show full support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in the May elections.

Considered as a birthday rally for Robredo, the Macapagal Boulevard event was not only filled with some 420,000 supporters but also the biggest names of showbiz such as Vice Ganda, Maricel Soriano, Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid.

The “It’s Showtime!” host surprised the thousands of “Kakampinks” with his appearance in the campaign rally where he arrived on stage wrapped in a glittery pink cloak with a meters-long trail with a print that read, “Leni Robredo is my president.”

“We will take Leni there,” Vice said during his performance.

Vice said the song is his birthday gift to Robredo, but added that his gift to the Filipino people is his vote for her on May 9.

“Sa gabing ito, opisyal kong ineendorso sa pagkapangulo si Leni Robredo,” the award-winning host said, which was met with thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

“Ako po si Jose Marie Borja Viceral, kilala n’yo bilang Vice Ganda, naniniwala kay Leni Robredo,” he added.

Vice added that Robredo’s victory is also the win of Filipino people and families.

“Kay Leni Robredo, tayo ang panalo. Tayo naman ang manalo. Si Leni Robredo ang magpapanalo sa atin. Ang tagal na nating talo, ipanalo naman natin ang isa’t isa.”

Also present in the people’s rally was the Diamond Star Maricel Soriano, who delivered her iconic lines in the 1984 show “Kaya Kong Abutin ang Langit” much to the delight of the crowd.

“Ayoko ng masikip. Ayoko ng mabaho. Ayaw natin ng walang pagkain. Ayaw natin ng putik. Ang gusto ko liwanag sa dilim,” she said as if she was portraying an on-screen character.

Soriano also used her “Huwag mo kong ma-Terry-Terry” line but instead changed it to Robredo’s name: “Ang gusto ko, Leni! Leni! Leni!”

Velasquez and Alcasid, on the other hand, serenaded the thousands of attendees with their hit songs such as “Nandito Ako,” “Pangako,” and “Hanggang Ngayon.”

“‘Pag may Leni dapat may Kiko,” Velasquez told the crowd.

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano also took the stage at Robredo’s Pasay rally for the first time, after his son Gab Valenciano represented him in previous sorties of the tandem.

But the younger Valenciano also joined his father in a performance that proved boundless energy and talent runs in the family.

Meanwhile, veteran actor John Arcilla also trended on Twitter after his powerful testimonial which transcended his “Heneral Luna” vibes.

“Ginagawa ito ni Leni Robredo hindi para sa kanyang sarili kundi sa bayan,” Arcilla said.

Arcilla reminded supporters that their support for Robredo is not blind fanaticism, ready to call her out as part of people’s participation in better governance.

“Hindi natin sinasamba si Leni Robredo, siya ay ating sinasamahan,” he added to cheers of assent from the crowd.

“Mabuhay ang sambayanang Pilipino na pipili ng tama ngayong darating na eleksyon,” he finished his speech.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez also participated in the event as they introduced Robredo’s supporters from different countries who joined the Pasay rally via Zoom.

Celebrity-philanthropist Angel Locsin made sure not to miss the grand rally after attending several sorties already and even conducting house-to-house campaigns.

“Ang pipiliin ko ay isang lider na sisiguraduhin na ang Malacañang ay para sa taumbayan,” Locsin said as crowd chanted “Darna”, one of her iconic roles on television.

Fearless Diva Jona sang folk-pop OPM band Ben&Ben’s “Sabel” along with Kababaihan for Leni, a women’s group of volunteers for Robredo’s campaign.

Other celebrities and personalities that showed up to support were Julia Barretto, Janno Gibbs, Andrea Brillantes, Bianca Gonzalez, Jolina Magdangal, Nikki Valdez, Cherry Pie Picache, Ogie Diaz, Bayang Barrios, Juan Karlos, Mimiyuuuh, Kerwing King, and Mela Habijan.

Several groups also performed on stage such as Ben&Ben, Ateneo Chamber Singers, Imago, and Bukas Palad Ministry.