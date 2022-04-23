Thousands of supporters pack the Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City for the "Araw Na10 'To!" street party for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, who is celebrating her birthday Saturday. VP Leni Media Bureau handout photo

Organizers: More than 400,000 attend Robredo's Pasay rally

PASAY CITY - Vice President Leni Robredo’s campaign hit a new high with the Pasay grand people’s rally that brought together performers across three stages along Macapagal Blvd. on Saturday.

Robredo’s indefatigable supporters and campaign team did not let the early morning go to waste.

Robredo’s daughters joined volunteers house-to-house campaigning in Rizal, Caloocan, and Cavite.

LOOK: “Vice Presidential dog” Rocco also joins the H2H campaign with Rorbedo’s niece Gaile in Makati.



Aika, Tricia, and Jillian Robredo are also going H2H in Rizal, Caloocan, and Cavite respectively before heading to the Pasay rally later.

The sisters headed to the Pasay rally after their morning's activities.

The sisters headed to the Pasay rally after their morning’s activities.

Robredo’s niece Gaile also campaigned in residential areas, before leading the Makati assembly walk which led to the Pasay rally.

Celebrity Janine Gutierrez was also out in Caloocan to campaign for Robredo.

WATCH: As supporters gather for Robredo's birthday rally in Pasay, Janine Gutierrez joins volunteers in house-to-house campaign for the vice president in Brgy. 93 in Caloocan City. Robredo's daughter Aika and niece Gaile are also H2H campaigning in Makati and Pasay.

As the Pasay rally pre-program began at 2:00 p.m., the VP Leni Robredo Facebook page dropped a new political ad featuring clips from Robredo’s rallies across the Philippines.

In a few moments, Robredo’s Pasay rally was in full-swing with pre-program opening performances from Noel Cabangon and Clara Benin.

Miss International Kylie Versoza and Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez took the stage later in the night to introduce Robredo’s supporters from different countries who joined the event via Zoom.

Some supporters prepared food at home and showed their spread via Zoom in celebration of Robredo’s birthday.

Robredo arrived at the Pasay rally around 8 p.m., fresh from Cotabato where she secured the backing of Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

Around the same time, organizers declared a crowd estimate of 420,000, Robredo’s largest gathering of supporters yet, two weeks after her Pampanga rally which brought together over 200,000 supporters.