(Clockwise from top-left) SB19, BINI, BGYO, and MNL48 are among the music acts lined up to perform at the P-Pop Con concert on April 10 at the Araneta Coliseum. ShowBT, Metro.Style, Star Music, MNL48

MANILA — In what’s shaping up to be the biggest live event of the pandemic era locally, four of the leading groups in modern P-pop, plus several other emerging and established acts, are assembling at the Big Dome in April.

MNL48, SB19, BGYO, and BINI are among the groups lined up for a four-hour mega-concert to be held on April 10 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, as part of the two-day P-Pop Convention (P-Pop Con).

Billed as the “ultimate P-pop fan gathering,” the first-ever P-Pop Con kicks off April 9 at the New Frontier Theater, where both days of the convention will be held. The convention will feature performances, merchandise, fan booths, prizes, and other activities, according to organizers.

The concert at the neighboring Big Dome, meanwhile, will start 3 p.m. of Day 2, held simultaneously with the full-day convention.

Opening the concert are the newly debuted KAIA and VXON. Acts also confirmed to perform are Alamat, 4th Impact, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play.

Ticket prices and convention schedules have yet to be detailed.

P-Pop Con’s announcements came after the Philippines returned to low-risk classification for COVID-19 in mid-February.

Metro Manila will be deescalated to Alert Level 1 starting March 1. For the concert scene, that means venues are permitted to operate at full capacity, according to the Department of Health.

Adults will still be required to present proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings, and minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks will remain enforced, the agency said.

The Araneta Coliseum, one of the foremost venues in the country, last held a full-capacity concert in February 2020 — the joint Valentine concert of music icons Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo — just a month before the first coronavirus lockdown was implemented.

In terms of participating acts and venue size, P-Pop Con is seen as one of the first large-scale physical events to be since the onset of the pandemic.

Amid declining tallies of COVID-19 infections in the country, more physical events have been announced in recent weeks, including the Newport Performing Arts Theater concert of breakout singer Gigi de Lana, and the return of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic Ball.