Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022.



MANILA - The Philippines on Monday announced 951 new COVID-19 cases, the first time this year the tally fell below 1,000, ahead of easing Metro Manila and some other areas in the country to Alert Level 1 or the new normal.

The positivity rate was at 5 percent, based on test results of samples from 22,407 people on Feb. 26, Saturday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

Of the newly reported cases, 895 or 94 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (231 cases), Calabarzon (136 cases) and Western Visayas (93 cases) were the top regions with additional infections in the recent two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,661,997 cases, of which 52,179 or 1.4 percent remain active.

COVID-related deaths increased by 50 to 56,451. Of the newly reported fatalities, 23 occurred this month, 22 last month, one in October last year, three in September, and one in June, the DOH said.

There were 1,717 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,553,367.

Three duplicates, including a recovery, were removed from the total case count, while 36 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Five laboratories, which contribute on average 3.9 percent of samples tested and 0.7 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 25 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

The capital region is set to deescalate Tuesday to Alert Level 1 which allows full capacity in public transportation and workplaces.

Adults would be required to present proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings such as election-related events, or religious services or entry into indoor establishments, such as restaurants, barbershops and hair salons, gyms, cinemas, parties, wedding receptions, karaoke bars, and concert halls.