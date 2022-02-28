Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, during the first day of the pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region on December 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — More than 6,000 schools in basic education across the country are eligible to hold limited in-person classes, an official from the Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday.

"We have more than 6,000 schools eligible to open for face-to-face [classes]. We are just seeking [local government unit] concurrence and parents' permit," DepEd Planning Service Director Roger Masapol told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"We are assessing readiness of all schools. Once a school is ready, they can open, subject to their capacity," he added.

Masapol made the statement as Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian pushed for limited in-person classes in more schools in Metro Manila, which starting Tuesday, is already placed under the lowest alert level.

The capital region and 38 other areas in the country will be placed under Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in a 5-tier COVID quarantine system, beginning March 1.

Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education committee, said more schools should resume face-to-face classes, reiterating economic managers' warning that online and module-based learning could negatively impact students' future earnings and the economy.

"Ang ligtas na pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes ay mahalagang hakbang upang makabangon ang sektor ng edukasyon mula sa epekto ng pandemya," said Gatchalian, who is eyeing another Senate term in this year's elections.

(The safe return of face-to-face classes is an important step in the education sector's recovery from the pandemic's effects.)

As of Monday, 1,876 public and private schools across the country are conducting limited in-person classes, according to Masapol.

Of the figure, 284 were part of the pilot phase from November to December 2021, while 1,592 started earlier this year under the expansion phase.

Last week, the Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) said the government should prepare to reopen schools "at least by next school year."

"We have to be ready for the eventual physical reopening of schools... Children and their learning have suffered a lot for almost two years," TDC National Chairperson Benjo Basas said in a statement.

In higher education, universities and colleges in areas under Alert Level 3 and below have been allowed to conduct limited in-person classes.

The Commission on Higher Education will meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases this week to discuss directives on in-person classes under Alert Level 1, Chairman Prospero de Vera told ABS-CBN News.

The eased restrictions come as the country showed improving COVID-19 numbers, logging less than 2,000 new infections each day in the past week. Still, health experts and government officials cautioned the public to continue following protocols against the virus.

— With a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

