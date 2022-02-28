Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P. Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, Dec. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Authorities are finalizing guidelines for in-person classes in Metro Manila and 38 other areas that will shift to the loosest of 5 COVID-19 alert levels from March 1, Malacañang said on Monday.

Previous rules for Alert Level 1 allowed face-to-face classes “as permitted by the President,” noted Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

“Right now, ang tini-tweak na lang po at pina-finalize, kung ano iyong additional guidelines na ilalagay natin for face-to-face classes,” he said in a press briefing.

(Right now, the additional guidelines that we will put in place for face-to-face classes are being tweaked and finalized.)

Asked if all schools in an Alert 1 area could mount in-person classes, the official said, “This will be an ongoing discussion between DepEd, CHED and TESDA.”

Some 6,000 schools in basic education across the country are eligible to hold limited in-person classes, the Department of Education said earlier in the day.

“We are just seeking [local government unit] concurrence and parents' permit," DepEd Planning Service Director Roger Masapol told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Masapol made the statement as Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian pushed for limited in-person classes in more schools in Metro Manila, reiterating economic managers' warning that online and module-based learning could negatively impact students' future earnings and the economy.

As of Monday, 1,876 public and private schools across the country are conducting limited in-person classes, according to Masapol.

Of the figure, 284 were part of the pilot phase from November to December 2021, while 1,592 started earlier this year under the expansion phase.

