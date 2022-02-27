More people spend time outdoors in Makati City on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila and 38 other areas will be placed under Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in a 5-tier COVID quarantine system, beginning March 1, triggering guidelines for the "new normal," Malacañang said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 task force also approved placing several provinces and cities in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions 1, 2, 3, IV-A, IV-B, V, VI, VII, VII, IX, and XI under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15, acting Palace Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles added.

Here is the complete list of said provinces and cities:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Region I

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Region II

Batanes

Cagayan

City of Santiago

Isabela

Quirino

Region III

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Region IV-A

Cavite

Laguna

Region IV-B

Marinduque

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Region V

Naga City

Catanduanes

Region VI

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Region VII

Siquijor

Region VIII

Biliran

Region IX

Zamboanga City

Region X

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Region XI

Davao City

Meanwhile, the following areas were placed under Alert Level 2 from March 1 to 15:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Region II

Nueva Vizcaya

Region III

Nueva Ecija

Zambales

Region IV-A

Batangas

Lucena City

Quezon Province

Rizal

Region IV-B

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Region V

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Sorsogon

Region VI

Antique

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Negros Occidental

Region VII

Bohol

Cebu Province

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Negros Oriental

Region VIII

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Tacloban City

Western Samar

Region IX

City of Isabela

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

Bukidnon

Iligan City

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Region XI

Davao De Oro

Davao Del Sur

Davao Del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Region XII

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Region XIII (CARAGA)

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Butuan City

Dinagat Islands

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Basilan

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Cotabato City

Lanao Del Sur

Mayors of the capital region, home to some 13 million people, earlier urged the COVID-19 task force to put it under Alert Level 1.

This was backed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who said the region is already "ripe" for the loosest COVID-19 quarantine restriction.

Restrictions on public health and transportation will be lifted once the country shifts to a new normal system, in line with the protocol under Alert Level 1, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said.

This means that public transport and establishments would be allowed to serve at capacity.

Under the quarantine level, the public may still be required to wear anti-virus masks and observe physical distancing, Nograles earlier said.

Government experts earlier revised the metrics of placing an area under Alert Level 1, which includes low to minimal risk case classification, the full vaccination of 70 percent of its target population and 80 percent of the eligible members of the elderly sector.

The country logged less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 8 days, data showed.

