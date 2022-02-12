MANILA—The government is preparing to remove restrictions in public transport and business establishments in an apparent shift to a "new normal", if the country's pandemic situation improves in the coming days, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Restrictions for public health and transportation will be lifted once the country shifts to a new normal system, in line with the protocol under Alert Level 1, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

This means that public transport and stores would be allowed to serve at capacity.

" ’Pag nag-Alert Level 1 naman tayo 'yun ’yung ating pamantayan, that's our protocol, na ’yung restrictions talaga for establishments and public transport mawawala po 'yan," Vergeire said in a televised public briefing.

"Kaya nga ang sinasabi natin, Alert Level 1 really is our new normal. Pero kailangan prepared po tayo lahat na ang mindset natin we would still be practicing the safety protocols kahit wala na pong restrictions sa ating mga pupuntahan."

Vergeire, however, clarified that this did not mean that minimum public health protocols will no longer be followed, stressing the need for "self-regulation" as the health crisis persists.

The Philippines confirmed 3,788 new cases on Friday or less than 5,000 fresh infections for the 4th straight day.

The country also has 91,147 active cases, as it reels from the impact of the more transmissible omicron variant.

More details to follow.