Metro Manila 'ready' for Alert Level 1: MMDA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The capital region is "ready" to deescalate to Alert level 1 following a continuous decline in virus cases and high vaccination rate, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday.

Metro Manila mayors passed Resolution 22-06 urging the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 to place the entire region under Alert Level 1, according to MMDA General Manager Romando Artes.

"I think we’re ready, it is stated even in the resolution that Metro Manila Council resolution that the local government units is ready to implement Alert Level 1 in NCR," he told ANC's Headstart.

"There will still be minimum public health standards and protocols in place. Under Alert Level 1, not all restrictions will be lifted. There will still be restrictions."

Local chief executives had delayed by 2 weeks the proposal to deescalate the region to observe if there would be a spike in virus cases following political campaigns and rallies, Artes said.

"Based on reports of the mayors and base don data, despite conduct of political rallies in their respective localities, there’s no spike in new cases even after a week or 2 after these political activities were held," he said.

The MMC is set to meet with the transportation department and the Land Transportation Office on Monday, Artes said.

"They’re planning to open all the routes and they're preparing for 100 percent capacity in all public transport," he said.