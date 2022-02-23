Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have urged the inter-agency task force (IATF) to place the capital region under the loosest Alert Level 1 beginning March 1, as new COVID-19 cases continue to drop, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday.

A resolution was unanimously passed by the mayors in Metro Manila regarding the matter, said MMDA General Manager Romando Artes.

"Ang ibig sabihin po nito, minumunkahi po ng Metro Manila council sa IATF na ibaba na po o ide-escalate ang alert level status ng NCR sa Alert Level 1," Artes said in a press briefing.

Last week, Malacañang said they are "finalizing" the road map regarding the loosest lockdown restriction.

Authorities earlier said that the alert level, also considered as the shift to a "new normal," would mean the removal of restrictions in establishments and public transport.

This means that stores and public transport in the areas under Alert Level 1 can operate at 100 percent capacity.

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel would be allowed despite age and comorbidity, according to the Department of Health (DOH) website.

All establishments and activities, meanwhile, will be permitted to operate "full on-site or venue/seating capacity," the DOH said.

