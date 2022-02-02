DepEd allows start of expanded in-person classes

Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, during the first day of the pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region on December 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday it allowed more public and private schools across the country to hold limited in-person classes.

In a statement, the DepEd said Secretary Leonor Briones "has authorized all regional directors to commence the progressive expansion phase of face-to-face classes for both public and private schools."

The expansion phase is the second in a three-part plan to reopen basic education schools after almost two years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase, which had nearly 300 participating schools, took place last November to December.

The DepEd said schools must be compliant with its School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT) before it could hold limited in-person classes.

Only schools in areas under Alerts Level 1 and 2 are allowed to hold classroom sessions, the DepEd added.

