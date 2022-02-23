Star Magic Head Lauren Dyogi poses with agency talents Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Jolina Magdangal, and Loisa Andalio during the ‘Kapamilya Strong’ contract-signing program on Wednesday. Instagram: @starmagicphils

MANILA — Star Magic Ball, the glitzy gathering of Kapamilya personalities that later expanded to become the ABS-CBN Ball, is returning this year to mark the talent agency’s 30th anniversary.

The charity ball, along with other live events and new content, is lined up for the year-long celebration, Star Magic announced Wednesday during the “Kapamilya Strong” contract-signing program.

The livestreamed event, which saw 11 artists signing or renewing their respective contract with ABS-CBN, also served to officially kick off the anniversary festivities of Star Magic.

“Alam niyo naman na maraming dinaanan ang Star Magic sa loob ng 30 years,” Head of Star Magic Lauren Dyogi said during a media conference after the contract-signing.

“We would like to thank the men and women who really started Star Magic,” he added, mentioning specifically Freddie M. Garcia, Johnny Manahan, and Mariole Alberto. “Maraming salamat for laying the foundation and for building Star Magic.”

Dyogi, who is also ABS-CBN’s Head of TV Production, was appointed to lead Star Magic during twin crises that beset the network: the coronavirus pandemic, compounded by the denial of its franchise renewal.

“Paahon na kami,” he said, expressing confidence in the growth of the agency and its talents, both new and long-time.

“This time, we’re venturing into a new era of Star Magic in the 30 more years to come. This is officially the start of the 30th year,” Dyogi added.

Aside from the Star Magic Ball, the traditional All-Star Games sports fest is scheduled to return. The announcement came after the Philippines returned to low-risk classification for COVID-19 in mid-February.

The agency is set to release new titles under Star Magic Studio and Star Magic Records, and is partnering with TFC for global events, Mega Magazine for Pride celebration in June, and Metro Magazine for its anniversary special.

Fans of Star Magic artists can also expect original content on YouTube, livestreaming campaigns on Kumu, charity programs through ABS-CBN Foundation, and a series of concerts.

ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer Cory Vidanes dedicated the anniversary celebration to “all our founders, mentors, partners, advertisers, co-managers, and to our audience and fans, who continue to support and love our Star Magic artists.”

“Para sa inyo po ito mga Kapamilya, dahil never ninyo kaming iniwan. Ibinabalik po namin sa inyo ang pagmamahal na pinaramdam niyo sa lahat ng aming Star Magic artists,” she said.