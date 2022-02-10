Gigi de Lana is kicking off her ‘Domination’ tour in March. ABS-CBN Events/ Instagram: @gigidelanaofficial

MANILA—Breakout singer-actress Gigi de Lana is set to hold one of the first concerts with a live audience locally since the onset of the pandemic, ABS-CBN Events announced on Thursday.

De Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes will kick off their “Domination” tour at Newport Performing Arts Theater on March 5, with tickets to be sold soon for both its livestream via KTX.ph and the live venue in Pasay City.

“Domination” is also scheduled for 3 stops in the Middle East: Dubai on March 12, Abu Dhabi on March 18, and Bahrain on March 25.

GET READY FOR HER DOMINATION!@GigiDeLana and the Gigi Vibes are about to dominate the world with their music and talent!



The stage is set on March 5, 2022, LIVE at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila!



Middle East, get ready! You are next! pic.twitter.com/gPOIDL903X — Rise Artists Studio (@riseartistsph) February 10, 2022

The hybrid concert in the Philippines is billed as a first in the country since the first pandemic lockdown in March 2020.

De Lana’s repertoire for “Domination” is expected to include original songs from her self-titled debut album.

“Sobrang excited ako kasi makakanta namin ng Gigi Vibes ‘yung mga ni-compose namin at ‘yung mga pinaghirarapan namin, and maipaparinig namin siya sa mga tao. Mai-explain namin kung paano namin nabuo ‘yung kanta, kung saan nanggaling ‘yung stories ng mg ani-compose namin na songs,” de Lana said in January.

The milestone is one of many recent ones for de Lana, following the release of her album and her first lead role in a series opposite leading man Gerald Anderson.