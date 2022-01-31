Gigi de Lana weaves story across songs with 2nd MV

Viral singer to stage digital concert in March

Markus Paterson and Gigi de Lana portray a couple in the latter’s music video for ‘O Bakit Ba.’ Star Music

MANILA — Breakout singer Gigi de Lana is weaving a story across her original songs, as seen in the just-released music video of her second single “O Bakit Ba.”

The music video, which premiered Monday, sees de Lana paired anew with actor Markus Paterson, who portrayed her love interest in her previous music video for “Sakalam.”

“O Bakit Ba” is billed as a prequel to “Sakalam,” which shows de Lana apparently ending her relationship with Paterson after he fails to show up at a dinner date she prepared.

Given the additional context shown in “O Bakit Ba,” getting stood up now appears to be the last straw for the woman to leave her boyfriend.

In the prequel, de Lana is shown being suspicious of her partner’s ties with another woman, portrayed by Dalia Verde. She confronts them both, hurling food at them during a meal — but alas, only in her imagination. The video ends with de Lana keeping her silence, despite her growing suspicions.

“[Para ito] sa mga taong hindi sumusuko sa mahal mo. Para ito sa mga taong grabe magmahal, ‘yung martir,” de Lana said on Monday during a virtual conference for her self-titled debut album.

“Ang dami ko rin kasing kaibigan na naging ganoon at hanggang ngayon ganoon pa rin, pero hindi sila nagsisisi na ginawa nila ‘yun. Okay lang sa kanila kasi mahal nila ‘yung tao, so lahat gagawin nila para doon,” she explained.

The track, written by de Lana and Erwin Lacsa, is one of 10 tracks from her album.

The original songs will form part of her repertoire in a digital concert to be held in March via KTX.ph.

“Sobrang excited ako kasi makakanta namin ng Gigi Vibes ‘yung mga ni-compose namin at ‘yung mga pinaghirarapan namin, and maipaparanig naming siya sa mga tao. Mai-explain namin kung paano namin nabuo ‘yung kanta, kung saan nanggaling ‘yung stories ng mg ani-compose namin na songs.

“Ang daming mangyayari na maganda talaga, kaya I’m very, very excited, lalo na kasama namin ‘yung Gigi Vibes,” she said.