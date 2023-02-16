MANILA -- Actress Miles Ocampo feels overwhelmed after her widely praised performance in the pilot episode of ABS-CBN's newest series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In her social media post on Wednesday night, Ocampo uploaded photos of her on the set of the new action-drama series.

In the caption, the actress thanked the show's lead actor and director Coco Martin and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

"Overwhelmed. Been receiving so much love since Monday night. Maraming maraming salamat, Kuya Coco. Maraming maraming salamat, Sir Deo. Maraming maraming salamat, mga Kapamilya.," Ocampo wrote on her Instagram post.

Ocampo's superb acting as the young Marites (later played by Cherry Pie Picache) immediately made a mark, as she trended worldwide on Twitter last Monday.

In the primetime debut of the latest ABS-CBN series, Ocampo was sexually assaulted by the fugitive Ramon (Martin).

Aside from the rape scene, Ocampo also turned heads with her confrontation with her mother Tindeng (Lara Quigaman) and when she gave birth in a wet market alone.

The pilot episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" garnered more than 340,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube and was among the top trending topics on social media.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

