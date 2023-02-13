iles Ocampo as Marites and Lara Quigaman as Tindeng in the pilot episode of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo.' ABS-CBN

MANILA — Miles Ocampo ranked among the worldwide trends on Twitter Monday night, as the actress moved viewers with her scenes as a conflicted young mother in the pilot episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In the primetime debut of the ABS-CBN program, Ocampo portrayed the young Marites (later played by Cherry Pie Picache), who is sexually assaulted by the fugitive Ramon (Coco Martin).

The rape results in Marites becoming pregnant, and her relationship with Rigor (Ejay Falcon) turning cold. She contemplates abortion, but is stopped by her mother Tindeng (Lara Quigaman) from pushing through with the plan.

At the wet market, where she sells fish, Marites goes into labor and gives birth without any help. Initially she leaves the child — to her a reminder of the traumatic event involving Ramon.

However, when a mysterious woman Olga (Ryza Cenon) attempts to kidnap the child, Marites' instinct is to reclaim her newborn, desparately declaring, "Anak ko 'yan!"

As Ocampo's emotional scenes aired on Monday, her name became a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, alongside the official hashtag of the pilot episode and Martin. By the end of the telecast, "Miles Ocampo" also reached the worldwide list.

Viewers praised Ocampo for her affecting performance, first as a victim of rape, then as an expectant mother about to abort her pregnancy, and later as a woman who embraces motherhood.

Here are some of the tweets commending Ocampo's special participation in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo":

Man imagine if we have a legit television awards show here in the Philippines.



Tessie Tomas (Dirty Linen) vs. Andrea Torres (Maria Clara at Ibarra) vs. Miles Ocampo (FPJ's Batang Quiapo) vs. Janella Salvador (Darna) for Best Supporting Actress would be a race for the ages. pic.twitter.com/87VMswZOw3 — Nicol (@nikowl) February 13, 2023

"Anak ko 'yan!!!"



Miles Ocampo, everyone. No wonder why direk Coco said they applauded when editing Miles Ocampo's scene/s. She's indeed one of this generation's best actresses. #FPJsBatangQuiapo #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/28Dy2kqgit — ♛ (@majagnificent) February 13, 2023

Praises for Miles Ocampo are all over the place and sobrang dasurv!!! I'M IN TEARS HUHU#FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/XhezzR3C37 — ♛ (@majagnificent) February 13, 2023

ONE TAKE ITO, ONE TAKE!!! APACCAHAYUP MO MILES OCAMPO 👏👏👏 #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/fyrvOyZ8KI — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) February 13, 2023

special participation lang si MILES OCAMPO AND LARA QUIGAMAN PERO YUNG PERFORMANCE LUMALABAN AS LEAD!!!



nabigyan nila ng justice yung acting levels ng young Cherry Pie and Charo Santos!!!!!!! 🙌🥹#FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/mpKov8HS8O — JAFET (@emmantoman) February 13, 2023

You deserve this spot! Ang galing Miles Ocampo! Binigyan ng Justice! #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/Ki2BlXzBhw — 𝓡𝓱𝓮𝓶 (@Rhem004) February 13, 2023

Now talking about cinematography#FPJsBatangQuiapoDay is a topnotch

Specially during miles ocampo's part pic.twitter.com/S3uYGVucnv — XANDER (@maywardxander) February 13, 2023

GRABE YUNG MILES OCAMPO!!! GIVE NATIN TO SA KANYA!!!! 👏👏#FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/5zb1y7IqtT — Jordan (@jordanfortuna_) February 13, 2023

I really felt sorry for Marites ( Miles Ocampo ) who suffered for things she even don’t like, after all di niya naman ginusto nangyare sa kanya.



Ngayon nalang ulit ako nakapanood ng tv and first time to watch this #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay day one palang ibang klase ang na atake. pic.twitter.com/J1v4D2sOBW — aquarius (@red_cailles) February 13, 2023

"isa lang ang masasabi ko luluha ang buong pilipinas."



- coco martin on miles ocampo's scene/last gap of ang batang quiapo pilot episode#FPJsBatangQuiapo #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay pic.twitter.com/XANxwVxANN — P σ ρ σ ყ (@popoy__gonzales) February 13, 2023

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, TFC, and iWantTFC.