MANILA — Miles Ocampo ranked among the worldwide trends on Twitter Monday night, as the actress moved viewers with her scenes as a conflicted young mother in the pilot episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."
In the primetime debut of the ABS-CBN program, Ocampo portrayed the young Marites (later played by Cherry Pie Picache), who is sexually assaulted by the fugitive Ramon (Coco Martin).
The rape results in Marites becoming pregnant, and her relationship with Rigor (Ejay Falcon) turning cold. She contemplates abortion, but is stopped by her mother Tindeng (Lara Quigaman) from pushing through with the plan.
At the wet market, where she sells fish, Marites goes into labor and gives birth without any help. Initially she leaves the child — to her a reminder of the traumatic event involving Ramon.
However, when a mysterious woman Olga (Ryza Cenon) attempts to kidnap the child, Marites' instinct is to reclaim her newborn, desparately declaring, "Anak ko 'yan!"
As Ocampo's emotional scenes aired on Monday, her name became a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, alongside the official hashtag of the pilot episode and Martin. By the end of the telecast, "Miles Ocampo" also reached the worldwide list.
Viewers praised Ocampo for her affecting performance, first as a victim of rape, then as an expectant mother about to abort her pregnancy, and later as a woman who embraces motherhood.
"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, TFC, and iWantTFC.