Coco Martin as Ramon in the pilot episode of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' aired February 13, 2022. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The pilot episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" garnered more than 340,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube and was among the top trending topics on social media on Monday.

On Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN's free livestreaming on YouTube, the series peaked at 341,509 concurrent viewers — or those watching at the same time — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainament.

The hashtag #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay alsoranked first in the trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines, with more than 10,000 tweets, as of writing.

"It’s definitely a good night to be a Kapamilya. ABS-CBN proving once again they reign the primetime!" a netizen said.

"Deserved ang 330K+ live viewers. So proud to see Philippine TV production that mixes mainstream quality and indie sensibility. Coco Martin is an auteur," another fan added.

The names of lead actor Coco Martin and Miles Ocampo were also among the trending topics, as viewers praised their performance.

Ocampo, in particular, drew raves for her portrayal as the young Marites, who gave birth to Tanggol (played as an adult by Martin) in the pilot episode.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: