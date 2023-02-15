Miles Ocampo grateful to be part of 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Actress Miles Ocampo expressed her gratitude to actor Coco Martin for the chance to be part of ABS-CBN's newest series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In a previous interview with members of entertainment media, Ocampo said she's just thankful to be given the opportunity to do scenes with Martin.

"Malaking pasalamat po na si Kuya Coco po 'yung ka-eksena ko and siya rin ang director at the same time," Ocampo said.

"Parang for a time medyo nalito po ako kung ano po ang itatawag ko kung kuya ba or direk? Pero nandon po kasi 'yung alaga and magiging komportable ka kasi 'pag alam mong inaalagaan ka at alam mong naniniwala sa kung ano ang kaya mong gawin so you just have to give kung ano ang hinihingi ng direktor mo," she added, saying she trusts Martin.

"Siguro, nag-trust po ako fully kay direk Coco kaya ganun ang naging resulta ng eksena," Ocampo said.

Last Monday, Ocampo earned praises from viewers for her performance in the pilot episode of “FPJ's Batang Quiapo.”

Her superb acting as the young Marites (later played by Cherry Pie Picache) did not go unnoticed by netizens, as she trended worldwide on Twitter.

In the primetime debut of the latest ABS-CBN series, Ocampo was sexually assaulted by the fugitive Ramon (Martin).

Ocampo said she is glad to receive positive reviews for her performance.

"Na-excite po ako kasi ang tagal ko nang hindi nag-drama. Siyempre nagkaroon ng pandemic and all and ngayon lang po ulit ako nakabalik-dito. So, after hearing po all the comments, after the screening, ang sarap po sa pakiramdam na may nakaka-appreciate pa pala sa akin," she said.

Aside from the rape scene, Ocampo, a homegrown talent of ABS-CBN, also turned heads with her confrontation with her mother Tindeng (Lara Quigaman) and when she gave birth in a wet market alone.

The pilot episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" garnered more than 340,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube and was among the top trending topics on social media.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

