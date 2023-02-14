Screengrabs from Bardz Fernandez's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Miles Ocampo earned raves from viewers for her performance in the pilot episode of “FPJ's Batang Quiapo” on Monday.

Her superb acting as the young Marites (later played by Cherry Pie Picache) did not go unnoticed by netizens, as she trended worldwide on Twitter.

In the primetime debut of the latest ABS-CBN series, Ocampo was sexually assaulted by the fugitive Ramon (Coco Martin).

Aside from the rape scene, the actress, a homegrown talent of ABS-CBN, also turned heads with her confrontation with her mother Tindeng (Lara Quigaman) and when she gave birth in a wet market alone.

On Instagram, Bardz Fernandez shared a behind-the-scenes video, showing how Martin, who is also the director of the series, guided Ocampo and Ryza Cenon in the market scene.

In that scene, Olga (Cenon) attempts to kidnap the baby, with Marites desperately declaring, "Anak ko 'yan!"

Behind the camera, Martin instructed Ocampo how to say her lines and act out the scene. He even taught the bystanders what to do from afar.

The pilot episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" garnered more than 340,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube and was among the top trending topics on social media.

On Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN's free livestreaming on YouTube, the series peaked at 341,509 concurrent viewers — or those watching at the same time — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The hashtag #FPJsBatangQuiapoDay also ranked first in the trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

