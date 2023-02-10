The fans of Darna co-stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador are making sure that they feel loved and appreciated as the superhero series reaches its conclusion.

For the third time since the show aired, the "JaneNella" fandom has put up a billboard to express their support for de Leon and Salvador, who play mortal enemies Darna and Valentina, respectively.

But this time, the fandom made sure that the attention would reach international waters with a digital billboard that was displayed at Times Square in New York City.

The billboard, designed by Twitter user @ravieuth, calls the "JaneNella" tandem as the "most unexpected love team" of 2022. It appeared at 1560 Broadway, going live on the same day that Darna will air its finale.

Fans of Salvador and de Leon have openly rooted for the unexpected pairing of "Darlentina" throughout the show's run. In a display of the fandom's growth, they put up a billboard on November 17 and again on January 21.

The second billboard aimed to drum up the hype for a follow-up project for de Leon and Salvador upon the conclusion of Darna. The co-stars have since expressed their willingness to take part in a "girls love" or GL project, with Salvador noting that they can shine a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community.

The billboard in New York City also came as a response to Salvador, who jokingly said, "Oh guys, New York na 'yong next, ha?" during the final media conference for Darna last January 30.

While there has been no announcement yet of a follow-up project for "JaneNella," their fans are making sure their demand is seen and heard, both here and abroad.

Meanwhile, fans of the pairing between de Leon and Joshua Garcia -- who played police officer Brian Robles in the series -- also put up their own version of a billboard at Lawton on Thursday. De Leon thanked the "JaneShua" fans in an Instagram story.

Robles was killed off on Monday's episode of Darna, by Salvador's character, Valentina.