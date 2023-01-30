Janella Salvador and Jane De Leon during the unveiling of a mural by Anina Rubio of Darna along with frontliners at the ABS-CBN Compound in Quezon City on June 16, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines — The demand for a follow-up project for "Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador continues to soar as the Filipino superhero series nears its conclusion.

The pair's chemistry has emerged as one of the surprises of the show, even as de Leon's Darna and Salvador's Valentina are fated to be mortal enemies. The "Darlentina" tandem has attracted an ever-growing, active, and creative fandom that root for both actresses.

Both Salvador and de Leon expressed their gratitude for their fans' support in Monday's media conference, ahead of Darna's final two weeks on air.

"With doon sa mga fans, sobrang 'yun nga, lagi naming sinasabi na sobrang unexpected talaga na sumabog 'yung Darlentina and JaneNella, especially sa panahon ngayon. Hindi naman natin inaakala na mangyayari," said de Leon.

"Grabe 'yung pagmamahal na binigay niyo sa aming dalawa ni Janella," she added.

"We are so thankful, and like I said kanina, it was unexpected, but it's such an honor din to have the LGBTQ community supporting you. Like, nakaka-warm din siya ng puso na you have them. Nakakatuwa," Salvador said, for her part.

The "Darlentina" fandom has not been shy about asking for a follow-up project for the actresses, and both Salvador and de Leon say they are all for it.

"Of course, why not?" said Salvador when asked if she's willing to do a "girls love" or GL project, potentially with de Leon.

"Why not?" de Leon added. "Sana 'yung story eh. Kasi it's all about the craft din naman, 'di ba kasi artist din kami. So challenge din 'yun sa amin, if ever."

Salvador later said that a potential GL project would "matter a lot" to the LGBTQ community in the Philippines.

"Simply because, wala pa ngang magandang representation for that aspect, kaya open ako and willing ako. Wholeheartedly, I would do it talaga," she said.

"Feeling ko, gusto lang nila ma-represent ng maayos. Hindi 'yung ma-treat siya na parang it's something different. They want to belong. So parang I think, we should normalize it," she added.

De Leon, who has played queer roles earlier in her career, is similarly supportive of a potential GL project. The Darna star adds that it will be something new for both her and Salvador as well as the local audience.

"It's a new thing for us, for me and Jea. Kasi nasanay ang mga tao na ang kasama lagi is guy. Maybe 'yung sa amin, it's not just about GL, but it's about friendship and women empowerment," she added.