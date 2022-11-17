LOOK: Darna, Valentina take over billboards on EDSA

"Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador are seen on digital billboards along EDSA on Thursday. Twitter: @anonilicious007, @alwayssapphic

MANILA — Darna and Valentina showed up on massive digital billboards along EDSA on Thursday, in a “takeover” long planned by fans of the characters portrayed by Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador in the superhero series.

“Darlentina Takes Over” was one of several trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines, pertaining to the duo’s billboard appearances on the façade of the Galleria Corporate Center in Ortigas and along EDSA-Guadalupe in Makati City.

1/2 Here's another view of our AD in EDSA Guadalupe!



Once again, a massive thanks to everyone who had helped us in making this possible!



DARLENTINA TAKES OVER#DarlentinaBillboardProject pic.twitter.com/K2SJLaqkOW — JaneNella OFFICIAL (@JaneNellaOFC) November 17, 2022

1/2 Here's a footage of our Billboard AD in Robinson Galleria!



All thanks once again goes to the people who made this possible! To more fan projects in the future, mga Vadengs!



DARLENTINA TAKES OVER#DarlentinaBillboardProject pic.twitter.com/VNPgySARPv — JaneNella OFFICIAL (@JaneNellaOFC) November 17, 2022

2/2 Photo stills of the Robinson Galleria AD!



DARLENTINA TAKES OVER#DarlentinaBillboardProject pic.twitter.com/N8uQHLaRCI — JaneNella OFFICIAL (@JaneNellaOFC) November 17, 2022

It was also the tagline shown in the billboard video, which features de Leon and Salvador as their superhuman characters and their human alter egos Narda and Regina.

The digital ad, which also promotes the ABS-CBN broadcast of “Darna,” was over a month in the offing. “Darlentina” fans raised funds for the project and reached their goal in less than an hour in October.

darlentina billboard day & night view (taken by @waterloopies and @anonilicious007). thank you to everyone who made this possible. nakakaproud!



we love you! @Imjanedeleon @superjanella 🤍



DARLENTINA TAKES OVER#DarlentinaBillboardProject pic.twitter.com/tz01IE4SVk — j; jane dl's "👋🏻" (@intodoublej) November 17, 2022

sa mga nagbabalak pumunta sa guadalupe for the billboard mga 25mins interval HAHAH nangamoy usok ako kakahintay pero worth it 🤩 here's a pic muna kasi iccut ko pa yung vid



HAPPY DARLENTINA DAY

DARLENTINA TAKES OVER#JaneNella | #Darlentina#DarlentinaBillboardProject pic.twitter.com/ZKQlwC3dsF — sam (@alwayssapphic) November 17, 2022

JRB Creative Production, the ABS-CBN unit behind the primetime series, expressed gratitude to supporters who took part in the endeavor. “Maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal,” the group said.

Maraming Salamat po sa pagmamahal ❤️‍🔥🐍 #DarnaGutFeels https://t.co/BMnPYc0rO8 — JRB Creative Production (@JRBcreativeprod) November 17, 2022

The “Darlentina” billboard is the latest high-profile effort of the growing fandom of de Leon and Salvador’s screen pairing, following a viral fan-made trailer that imagines a romantic-comedy movie starring the two actresses.

Both de Leon and Salvador have been vocal of their appreciation to their tandem’s fans, with the latter calling herself their “president” and both endearingly referring to them as their “vadengs.”

