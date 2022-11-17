LOOK: Darna, Valentina take over billboards on EDSA

MANILA — Darna and Valentina showed up on massive digital billboards along EDSA on Thursday, in a “takeover” long planned by fans of the characters portrayed by Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador in the superhero series.
“Darlentina Takes Over” was one of several trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines, pertaining to the duo’s billboard appearances on the façade of the Galleria Corporate Center in Ortigas and along EDSA-Guadalupe in Makati City.
It was also the tagline shown in the billboard video, which features de Leon and Salvador as their superhuman characters and their human alter egos Narda and Regina.
The digital ad, which also promotes the ABS-CBN broadcast of “Darna,” was over a month in the offing. “Darlentina” fans raised funds for the project and reached their goal in less than an hour in October.
JRB Creative Production, the ABS-CBN unit behind the primetime series, expressed gratitude to supporters who took part in the endeavor. “Maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal,” the group said.
The “Darlentina” billboard is the latest high-profile effort of the growing fandom of de Leon and Salvador’s screen pairing, following a viral fan-made trailer that imagines a romantic-comedy movie starring the two actresses.
Both de Leon and Salvador have been vocal of their appreciation to their tandem’s fans, with the latter calling herself their “president” and both endearingly referring to them as their “vadengs.”
Related videos: