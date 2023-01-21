Fans of Darna lead stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador have mounted another digital billboard for the two Kapamilya stars.

MANILA, Philippines -- Darna co-stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador expressed their gratitude to their fans after another digital billboard of the tandem was unveiled on Friday.

Fans of "JaneNella" worked together for a billboard on the façade of the Galleria Corporate Center, in another display of the growth of the fandom.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The billboard, designed by Twitter user @ravieuth, promoted the two actresses with the tagline "JaneNellamazing 2023." The duo's vocal fanbase has been calling for a follow-up project for Salvador and de Leon once "Darna" wraps up.

Vadengs! We are now on air! Visit Robinson Galleria to see our AD up (edited by the lovely @ravieuth) from 6AM TO 11PM today!



Take a photo/vid and mention us when you share with our tags!



JANENELLAmazing BBProject#Darlentina pic.twitter.com/aAWsxWTO16 — JaneNella OFFICIAL (@JaneNellaOFC) January 19, 2023

Both de Leon and Salvador thanked their fans through their Instagram stories on the same day. The latter shared a story of a group of fans who made the trip to Ortigas for a chance to see the digital billboard in person.

The group's tagline, "JANENELLAmazing BBProject," generated well over 54,000 tweets on Friday night as fans gushed over their latest project.

Last Nov. 17, fans of Salvador and de Leon unveiled two billboards in Galleria and along EDSA-Guadalupe, promoting the "Darlentina" pairing in the superhero series.

"JaneNella" emerged as an unlikely tandem from the "Darna" TV series, as fans took note of the chemistry between the two actresses who portray mortal enemies on screen.

During the course of the show's airing, the fanbase has produced not just the digital billboards, but also fanart, fanfiction, and a trailer of a romantic comedy movie starring Salvador and de Leon that has generated over four million views across various platforms.

RELATED VIDEO: