'Darna' shocker: Hero's rage as Valentina kills Brian

In a shocking twist in the final week of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," the resurrected Valentina (Janella Salvador) appeared to kill Brian (Joshua Garcia), enraging the title character (Jane de Leon).

In the Monday episode of the primetime series, Darna was nearly overwhelmed by Borgo's (Richard Quan) super soldiers until Brian came to to her aid.

Darna and Brian were helping bring a pregnant woman to safety, when Valentina found an opportune moment to hurt both the Martean warrior and the dutiful cop.

In his attempt to also save Darna from Valentina, Brian ended up getting killed by the serpent queen.

"'Diba sabi ko sa'yo na huwag kang mamamatay," a tearful Darna told Brian.

"Minsan, matigas lang din ulo ko," he replied, moments before his death.

Enraged, Darna plowed through the super soldiers. Her powers, however, were not enough to weaken Valentina.

