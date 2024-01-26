Ronaldo Valdez and Janno Gibbs. Photo: Instagram/@jannolategibbs

Weeks after he broke his silence about the death of his father, Ronaldo Valdez, singer-actor Janno Gibbs cleared misunderstandings about his relationship with the veteran actor.

According to Gibbs, not a lot of people knew that Valdez was living with him and his family, with some even speculating that he neglected his dad.

“They didn’t even know that he was living with me. Parang pinabayaan, pinabayaan… bakit naman pinabayaan? May nag-comment pa na bakit naman pinabayaan ni Janno, pinabayaan ng pamilya. Of course not. People are so judging. They think they know you,” he said in an interview with Karen Davila.

Gibbs said he asked Valdez to live with him after his separation with his wife, and they were together until he died.

Valdez, who already got cured of prostate cancer, was having dififculty moving due to some form of compression in his spine. Gibbs said he was up for surgery after the Christmas holidays, but it seemed like he found his condition too difficult to endure.

Gibbs said his father also posted something on social media, which he deleted because he found it “morbid.”

Valdez passed away December 17, 2023 at the age of 77.

Gibbs later said they were traumatized after vloggers shared videos and made up stories about the death of his father.

RELATIONSHIP WITH BING LOYZAGA

Gibbs also shared that his relationship with his wife, Bing Loyzaga, has “drastically changed,” and that they need each other especially after his father’s death.

“Ang nakakita lang sa state ng dad ko, was me and Bing. So I cannot leave Bing alone now for a long time. I have to come kaagad. Ako rin, hindi niya rin pwedeng iwanan,” he admitted.

“Even though we weren’t in this condition, kahit na noong separate kami ng units, I never lost value for Bing. She’s always been a great woman. She’s always been a great wife. Kahit na hindi kami okay, she would take care of me pa rin,” Gibbs added.

MESSAGE FOR HIS DAD

If there’s anything he would miss, Gibbs said it would be spending time at breakfast with Valdez, since it’s the time when they can talk about things and enjoy each other’s company.

“This past year that we were together, our morning breakfast. That was our time together. Aside from eating, ‘yung kwentuhan, honest man-to-man talk,” he shared.

With his traumatic experience, Gibbs said that although he was “deeply sad” about it, he never felt guilty because he knew he took care of his father.

“Guilty, no, because I was taking care of him, I was with him everyday. So no guilt, no questions na what if I… what could have been. But deeply sad about it,” he said.

“Malagim na nga ‘yung nangyari, and then people added to it. The police, the netizens, the vloggers… put salt on our wounds,” he said.

When asked if he has a message for his father, Gibbs expressed his hope that his father is in a better place now.

“I know he’s listening, so I’d like to say I hope you’re in a better place, no pain, and thank you for loving me,” he said.

“He knows he was loved. Not just by me, by his co-actors. Si Kathryn (Bernardo) loves him so much. They love each other very much. His grandkids love him very much. Because nga he’s not the typical father. He was very sweet, for a guy,” Gibbs added.

Watch Gibbs’ full interview with Davila below.

40TH DAY

Meanwhile, Gibbs took to social media on Thursday to commemorate the 40th day since her father passed away.

On Instagram, Gibbs uploaded a photo of him and Valdez taken while they were doing a scene for their last movie together "Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko," which is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

"Shooting this emotional scene w/ my Tatay was hard enough. Watching it now is even tougher. Your presence in the film is undeniable. Today is the 40th day of his passing," Gibbs captioned his post.



In a previous media conference for "Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko," Gibbs said that his film is a tribute for his father.

