MANILA — Days after his passing, more celebrities are recalling and sharing their fond memories of the late Ronaldo Valdez.

The veteran actor passed away last Sunday and since then, celebrities who have worked with him have been expressing how they will remember and relieve the memories of Valdez.

Tirso Cruz III has nothing but fun memories of Valdez: "Ang saya katrabaho ni Tito Ron, nakasama ko pa siya sa set with Coco (Martin), we were having fun, we were enjoying every taping day."

"He will truly be missed not only by the people in the industry but the Filipinos in essence talaga. 'Yan talaga 'yung 'pag hinilera mo, nasa hilera ng icons 'yan," he added.

Cruz’s wife Lyn Ychausti revealed that the veteran actor was good in playing tennis.

"Nung panahon na nagte-tennis kami, we used to play tennis with him," she said.

"Magaling si Tito Ron. He was a very good tennis player," Cruz added.

Lorna Tolentino will never forget how much of a comedian Valdez was. One of the films they worked on was "Lumuha Pati mga Anghel" in 1971 with the late director Lino Brocka.

"Mahilig magbigay ng punchline, bigla na lang magtatawanan na lang kami lahat," she said.

The actress admitted that although they worked together in a lot of projects in the past, they got closer when they did the series "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin."

Angel Aquino worked with Tolentino and Valdez in the same series, but she also had the pleasure of working closely with Valdez in the teleserye "Ikaw Lamang."

She didn’t want to get emotional during her interview with ABS-CBN News and preferred to talk about how much of a funny guy Valdez was.

"Very funny guy. He was always, whenever he was around, parang may sunshine sa set. This was ‘Ikaw Lamang’, Tito Pipo would bring his guitar so, he would star playing and Tito Ron would start singing. It was such a joy to have him," said Aquino.

She added that series was the only project that she had with Valdez and once in a while, she would bump into him in the mall -- the same story, Ara Mina had as her memory of Valdez.

"Lagi kaming nagkikita sa mall, one time kasama ko si Dave (Almarinez, her husband), nakikita ko siya with his wife. Mahilig sila mag-mall ng wife niya. Makikita ko siya sa isang restaurant, siguro mga once thrice ko na siya nakikita sa mall," she said.

"Alam mo 'yung the fact na matagal na siya sa industriya, siya pa 'yung babati sa'yo. 'Pag nakita ka niya agad, babatiin ka na niya agad."

Sunshine Cruz’s daughter Angelina shared the same experience when she got to work with Valdez in a sitcom for TV5 back in 2021.

"I played one of his grandkids and he was my lolo ... I kinda expected that he’s gonna be intimidating ‘cause he’s a veteran artist, but he was the opposite of that, very down to earth, very humble. And you can tell that he has a kind heart," said Angelina.

Aside from being a funny man, a good tennis player and a very down-to-earth man, Ketchup Eusebio described the veteran actor as "malambing."

During the shooting of their movie "Seven Sundays," Eusebio shared that he and Valdez would have breakfast together and would sometimes accompany him while driving.

"Wala kasi siyang driver so sinasamahan ko siya lagi pauwi, kasi siya nagda-drive eh. Pinapasunod ko 'yung sasakyan ko tapos sinasamahan ko siya. Ayaw niya magpa-drive, gusto niya siya ang nagda-drive," he said.

He also said that Valdez loves to do stopovers and eat. "May nabibilhan kami ng bonete (bread) sa Batangas, sa location namin. May baon akong peanut butter, so every morning yun ang kinakain namin, hindi na kami naglu-lunch. Non-stop 'yung kain namin the whole day, ganun lang trip naming dalawa."

"They would talk for hours while waiting for their turn in the set. ‘Ang dami niyang kinukuwento sa akin pati mga personal na buhay, pati mga nangyayari na experience niya before, lahat yung tinetreasure ko, hindi man kami nagkakasama consistent yung nakakapag-contact pa rin kami."

Up till now, Eusebio is still in shock after hearing Valdez’s passing.

"It’s very shocking. Very out of character 'yung nangyari. Gibang-giba din kami, lalo na 'yung the night. Hindi ako makapaniwala, akala ko fake news eh," he said.