MANILA -- Local celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Ronaldo Valdez upon hearing the news of his passing over the weekend.

The veteran actor died at the age of 77, as confirmed by police, with the cause yet to be disclosed.

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo has been sharing memories of her with Valdez, with over a dozen videos and photos of them together on her Instagram Stories.

Kathryn Bernardo and Ronaldo Valdez. Instagram/@bernardokath

Bernardo starred in Valdez's last project, ABS-CBN's "2 Good 2 Be True," where his portrayal of Lolo Sir endeared him to younger audiences.

Last year, the actress expressed her love for Valdez, calling him the "lolo I never had."

DIMPLES, VILMA, GARY V

In an Instagram post, Dimples Romana posted a photo of her with Valdez back in 2009, when they starred in an episode of the ABS-CBN drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

She shared how the screen veteran changed her life, and that she will always love and look up to him.

"My heart is broken but will never be disheartened. For you, Lolo, taught me to brave the huge waves of life with a spirit of a warrior whose armor is not made of steel but is made of love. The kind that endures all and conquers even the darkest of days," Romana said.

"Salute to one of the greatest actors of all time for me. A man who knew how to value not only his work but more importantly every single other person on and off set. Mahal ka namin Lo. Mahal na mahal. Pahinga na po," she added. Patuloy ka naming mamahalin at titingalain."

Vilma Santos, dubbed as the country's "Star for All Seasons," also paid tribute to Valdez, one of her good friends in the industry.

"You will be missed. Rest in peace, my friend!" she said.

Singer Gary Valenciano, for his part, said he will forever cherish the moments he spent talking with Valdez, and that he is "one person who I loved to watch."

"Your authenticity never failed to move me. Thank you, sir Ronaldo Valdez. I never had a chance to work much with you but in those few moments I spent talking with you, it made me feel blessed to know that I got to meet someone like you," he said.