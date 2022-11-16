Ronaldo Valdez in tears after Kathryn Bernardo's touching message

MANILA -- Ronaldo Valdez was left in tears after reading Kathryn Bernardo’s lengthy tribute for him on social media.

Responding to Bernardo’s kind words, the screen veteran said: “Gracious, Kathie! Anu ba yan? Aga-aga pinaiyak mo ko, kainis ka! Everything u said, ryt back at ya!”

Saying all the feelings Bernardo has, he feels for her as well, Valdez said: “I think dis is a mutual admiration society. You will now n forever be my very much luvd 5th apo.”

While their series “2 Good 2 Be True” has already concluded, Valdez said Bernardo will always be in his heart because she is special to him.

During its half-year on air, the Kapamilya series was the consistent No. 1 TV show on Netflix in the Philippines, aside from being a trending title on social media.

Valdez’s character, Hugo, endearingly called Lolo Sir by Bernardo’s Ali, also became a household name — a testament of the teleserye’s popularity.

“2 Good 2 Be True” became such a hit that there were persistent calls for an extension.

Bernardo and director Mae Cruz-Alviar answered that the story was always meant to span 130 episodes, and that they would rather “end with a bang and on a high note.”

