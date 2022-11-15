MANILA -- The hit ABS-CBN series "2 Good 2 Be True" starring Kapamilya love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla aired its finale just last week.



In a social media post on Tuesday, Bernardo uploaded videos of her and screen veteran Ronaldo Valdez turning emotional after doing what looks like their last scene together. One clip also showed Valdez finally signing off to his character Hugo "Lolo Sir" Agcaoili.

Bernardo also shared a letter she composed for Valdez, saying it was her dream to work with him since she saw him in the film "Cedie."

"Fast forward to 2021, it seemed like God answered my prayer because you agreed to do this project with us. You probably have no idea how much it meant to me and how excited I was," said Bernardo, who admitted that she was nervous doing her first-ever scene with Valdez.

Bernardo also shared that she wanted a photo with Valdez when the Cycle 1 of their taping ended but was too shy to do it.

"I tried to get to know you day by day, cycle by cycle, then whoosh! We just clicked. I had no idea you were as matakaw and into sweets just like me! And ooops, pareho din tayo iyakin. Hahaha! God knows how much I enjoyed doing every scene with such brilliant and genuine actor like you, Tito Ron," she said.



"Tito Ron, Ali wouldn't be effective without Lolo Sir, she wouldn't have been able to do every single scene if not for your support," Bernardo said.

"You show us who you really are behind the 'veteran actor' people know you as, and we just loved you even more. I didn't expect to be so close to you. Thank you, thank you.... I'm crying again (again) as I compose this message because I realize this is it..it's finally over," added Bernardo, who also shared the things she will miss about Valdez.

"As they always say, no goodbyes. The memories we shared for a year will always be in my heart. You know that I will always be here for you right? Kung makulit si Ali, mas makulit si Kath. I will always protect you and check on you (bec we always want what's best for you). Seeing you happy make us all happy (I'm saying these on behalf of your 'trusted circle')," added Bernardo, who ended her letter by expressing her love and gratitude to Valdez.

"I love you so much, my lolo sir! Alipot and Kath are both lucky to have experienced this journey with you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Tito Ron. You are the lolo I never had," Bernardo concluded.

