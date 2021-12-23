“Achievement unlocked!”

This was how Kathryn Bernardo described her photo with screen veteran Ronaldo Valdez, whom she considers her favorite actor.

Bernardo took to Instagram to express her admiration for Valdez, who is also part of her upcoming ABS-CBN series “2G2BT” (2 Good 2 Be True) alongside her boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“Achievement unlocked: a photo with my favorite actor, Tito Ron! It's such a privilege to be working with him for this project,” she said in the caption.

“Fun fact: He was our ONLY choice for the role when they pitched #2G2BT last year. No one else,” she added. “Being able to do this show with him is one of the highlights of my 2021.”

Earlier this week, ABS-CBN’s RGE Unit finally dropped the first teaser of ”2G2BT”, the much awaited comeback series of screen superstars and real-life couple KathNiel.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

Joining Bernardo and Padilla in the cast are Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

The series is helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

The premiere date of “2G2BT” has yet to be announced.

