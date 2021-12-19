MANILA – ABS-CBN’s RGE Unit finally dropped the first teaser of “2 Good 2 Be True” (2G2BT), the much awaited comeback series of screen superstars and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The teaser shows the two as Alisson and Elorde all glammed up when they cross each other’s paths at what appears to be a hotel lobby.

Seemingly caught by Elorde’s charm, Alisson gazes at him before she unexpectedly sneezes and falls into his arms.

The next scene then shows the two in a different setting, with Elorde teasing Alisson not to blame him if she falls in love with him.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal preference of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans who have been clamoring for a rom-com comeback for the two.

Joining Bernardo and Padilla in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

The series is helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

The premiere date of “2G2BT” has yet to be announced.

