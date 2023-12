MANILA -- Veteran film and television actor Ronaldo Valdez has passed away, police confirmed on Sunday.

He was 77 years old.

Valdez's on-screen career spanned nearly six decades. His last project was on ABS-CBN's "2 Good 2 Be True," where his portrayal of "Lolo Sir" endeared him to younger audiences.

His list of films include May Minamahal, The Mistress, and Seven Sundays.

He is survived by his children, celebrities Janno and Melissa Gibbs.

Details to follow.

