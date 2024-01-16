'Traumatized kami': Janno condemns vloggers over misinformation on dad's death

MANILA - An emotional actor-singer Janno Gibbs on Monday castigated vloggers for sharing videos and making up stories about the death of his father, the esteemed veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Gibbs said vloggers disrespected his family when they shared videos of Valdez even before the family was informed about his condition.

He earlier questioned how the videos were taken surreptitiously during the police investigation, and then spread online.

"Shame on you. Wala na ba tayong natitirang dignidad, respeto sa isang namatayan? Alam ko hanapbuhay nila 'yang pag vlo-vlog, pero at the expense of a family still grieving? Until now, traumatized pa kami. We still have episodes. Malagim na nga 'yung aktwal na nagyari, ginawa pa nilang mas malagim. Dinoble pa nila 'yung pag-share information and making up information," he stated.

[Shame on you. Do we no longer have any dignity left, any respect for a grieving family? I understand that vlogging is their livelihood, but at the expense of a family still grieving? We are still traumatized, having episodes. The actual event was already horrific, and they made it even worse by sharing and making up information.]

Janno continued, “I’m doing this not just for us but as a netizen, as a private citizen, I’m shocked at what some police, some netizens are capable of, vloggers, kahit na mga common tao nagshe-share sa Facebook. I am shocked na kaya niyong sikmurahin 'yung ganon kasi ako hindi ko kayang gawin 'yun sa ibang tao. I’m doing this for social awareness also and reform. I don’t wish this on anybody else, hindi niyo kakayanin.”

["I’m doing this not just for us but as a netizen, as a private citizen. I’m shocked at what some police, some netizens are capable of, even common people sharing on Facebook. I cannot stomach it because I couldn’t do that to someone else. I’m also doing this for social awareness and reform. I don’t wish this on anybody else; you wouldn’t be able to handle it.]

Gibbs earlier nixed the filing of charges against vloggers, saying there are too many who shared the video.

He said he and his sister Melissa Gibbs found strength in their tears as they remembered their father.

QCPD APOLOGIZES FOR LEAKED VIDEO

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday apologized for a video that its personnel took of the late actor Ronaldo Valdez.

"The QCPD extends its sincere apologies to the Gibbs family regarding the recent incident where a member of our police force inappropriately took a video of the late Mr. Ronaldo Valdez," it said in a statement.

"We acknowledge the gravity of this lapse in judgment of some of our personnel, and we deeply regret any distress this may have caused," the QCPD added.

Valdez's family on Monday sought a public apology from the police for its alleged mishandling of the investigation into the actor's death after sensitive information was made public, including the video and his home address.

Five police officers involved in the investigation will face administrative charges, including neglect of duty, grave misconduct, and violation of the cybercrime law, the QCPD said. It said it would also initiate legal action against civilians suspected of spreading the video.

VALDEZ LEGACY

The family, meanwhile, has found solace in the support they've received, particularly from Kathryn Bernardo, who was close to Valdez, affectionately known as "Lolo Sir" on the series "2 Good To Be True."

"Kathryn was there, one of the first at the wake, and she was the only one outside our immediate family allowed to view. They were really close," Janno shared.

He also extended special thanks to ABS-CBN, acknowledging the care they provided to his father. “I wanna say a special thanks to ABS-CBN because I know they took care of my dad. My dad loved them, he was loved by his co-workers and vice versa, they loved them lalo na yung last one, '2 Good To Be True.'”

Despite the challenges, Janno remains grateful for the cherished moments spent working with his father on his directorial project, "Itutumba Ka ng Tatay Ko," set for release on January 24.

"This is the best parting gift my dad can give me and my family. At least we can watch him in a good way, looking as handsome as ever," Janno said, his voice breaking with emotion. "Watching this movie will erase whatever horrible images we have of him. I hope people watch it so they can remember my dad in his element."

Above all, Janno will forever remember his father, Ronaldo Valdez, as the "sweetest dad," cherishing the legacy he leaves behind.

