MANILA -- Kapamilya star Francine Diaz turned to social media to share her early treats for her fans ahead of her 20th birthday on January 27. In her posts on Instagram, Diaz uploaded black and white snaps from her pictorial with photographer Shaira Luna. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine Diaz (@francinesdiaz) Even before reaching the age of 19, Diaz has already been staying in her new home. Francine Diaz plans to buy another house for her family Francine Diaz shows her newly furnished home Aside from being an actress, Diaz also ventured into recording. Francine Diaz works with Jamie Rivera for new song It will be recalled that Diaz went to South Korea last year to record a song with a Korean artist. Francine Diaz starts recording in South Korea Just recently, Diaz's reel with South Korean artist Seo In-guk went viral. Netizens are now speculating if the two will be doing a project together. Francine Diaz's reel with Korea's Seo In-guk goes viral