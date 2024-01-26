MANILA -- Kapamilya star Francine Diaz turned to social media to share her early treats for her fans ahead of her 20th birthday on January 27.

In her posts on Instagram, Diaz uploaded black and white snaps from her pictorial with photographer Shaira Luna.

Even before reaching the age of 19, Diaz has already been staying in her new home.

Aside from being an actress, Diaz also ventured into recording.

It will be recalled that Diaz went to South Korea last year to record a song with a Korean artist.

Just recently, Diaz's reel with South Korean artist Seo In-guk went viral. Netizens are now speculating if the two will be doing a project together.

